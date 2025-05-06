🔴 UNPACKING RESULTS: Has Australia Fallen?

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Australia Decides: The Fallout! — Join us live from 7pm AEST on Wednesday May 7, 2025

This livestream dives into the chaos unfolding in key battleground seats, including Monique Ryan and Zoe Daniel — two high-profile Teal Independents who were quick to claim victory, only to now face a nail-biting finish as the final votes are tallied.

We’ll also turn the spotlight on Greens leader Adam Bandt, who ridiculed Peter Dutton for possibly losing his seat — only to now find himself in the same precarious position. It's a spectacular case of political karma.

On a lighter note, the boys explore the five stages of grief as seen through the meltdowns of leftist influencer Abbie Chatfield . From denial to full-blown outrage, her reaction is one for the books.

Plus, we take a closer look at the SBS-hosted influencers’ debate that aired in the lead-up to the election — what it revealed, what it concealed and what it says about the state of Australian media and politics.

Don’t miss this exclusive livestream as we break down the drama, spin and stunning miscalculations from a federal election that’s rocked Aussie politics.

📢 Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Avi will be reading Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.