UPDATE: Two of remaining 'Coutts 4' set for court hearing today

As you can see in today's report, we're back in Lethbridge, Alberta, my home away from home, where a crowd has gathered ahead of a hearing for two of the so-called "Coutts Four".

Those four men were charged with serious crimes emanating from the Coutts border blockade just south of Lethbridge two years ago.

Two weeks ago, two of the men came to a plea bargain with Crown prosecutors on what were relatively minor charges — weapons handling offences that if they were charged on their own wouldn't have yielded jail time at all. The men had already served two years in prison by that point.

Two of the Coutts Four remain in custody, and the hearings today will address their cases.

The usual group of freedom-oriented protesters who meet at the Lethbridge Court House are here today, which often includes Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Of course, regular Rebel News viewers will remember Pastor Artur was convicted in this courtroom of supporting or enabling mischief by delivering a sermon to the Coutts blockaders.

But we've also decided to launch a crowdfund for one of the two remaining Coutts Four.

You can hear more about our decision for doing that at a special website we've set up, called HelpChris.ca. On that page, you can also find more information about the Coutts Four and my visit to prison to meet with one of the accused.

To follow along with our updates here from Lethbridge, make sure to check TruckerTrial.ca, where we'll have more updates.