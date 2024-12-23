U.S.-based human rights group unveils map documenting 45 years of Iranian state violence

The interactive map released by the Abdorrahman Boroumand Foundation documents several incidents of Iranian state violence over the last 45 years, both within its borders and across the globe.

The map highlights 862 extrajudicial executions and 124 cases of death threats, attempted kidnappings, and assassinations carried out by the Iranian regime.

According to the group's findings, at least 452 incidents occurred outside of Iran, spanning countries such as Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq, France and Canada. The foundation emphasized that many of these actions were orchestrated by Iranian officials, diplomats, and agents who have largely avoided accountability for their roles.

Notable cases affecting the Iranian Canadian diaspora include:

Murder of Mehdi Amin (2020): Mehdi Amin, a pro-monarchy activist, was found stabbed to death in his Toronto home. Activists allege that Iranian intelligence agents were responsible for his death, criticizing the Canadian government for not providing adequate protection to dissidents.

Threats Against Iranian-Canadians (2022): An increasing number of Iranians living in Canada have reported being followed and threatened by agents linked to the Iranian regime. These actions are perceived as attempts to intimidate and silence critics of the Islamic Republic.

Intimidation of Dissidents (2023): Iranian dissidents in Canada have expressed fears of imminent harm due to threats from the Islamic Republic's agents. Reports indicate that individuals critical of the regime are being monitored and harassed, leading to a climate of fear within the Iranian-Canadian community.

For more details, visit the interactive map and full report here.