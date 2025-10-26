U.S. comedian finds 'enforced care' through land acknowledgments 'humorous'

Joe Rogan and comedian Andrew Schulz recently weighed in on Canada's land acknowledgments, a topic particularly relevant to the ongoing situation in Richmond, B.C. Guests Kirk Lubimov and Caryma Sa'd weigh in.

Schulz finds "enforced care" through land acknowledgments humorous. He felt like he was "bragging" during these acknowledgments before Canadian comedy shows, telling Indigenous chiefs the land was taken. He points out the irony of acknowledging stolen land without returning it.

The discussion highlights the hypocrisy of open-border advocates who condemn Christopher Columbus as the sole "illegal immigrant" they hate. David and Drea question the utility of acknowledgments without action, comparing it to a doctor addressing past smoking instead of current lung cancer.

The conversation highlights the potential for land acknowledgments to extend beyond Canadian Indigenous areas, even to a Canadian on the moon, with the speaker labeling these "hollow words" as legally problematic.

They suggest a more meaningful approach would be to address pressing issues like the 30-36 Indigenous reserves in Canada that still lack access to clean drinking water in the 21st century.

In Richmond, a B.C. Supreme Court ruling granted the Cowichan tribes Aboriginal title over fee simple property, validating Mayor Malcolm Brody's 2021 concerns about the legal consequences of land acknowledgments.

Richmond homeowners are concerned about land claims jeopardizing their property titles, fearing this "virus" could spread and impact millions of Canadians who have paid off their mortgages. One speaker defiantly stated they would rather die or go to jail than surrender their property.

First Nations becoming landlords to a majority non-Indigenous renter population could lead to governance by a small, unelected group.

Over 200 Indigenous groups claim 95% of British Columbia, which David and Drea believe hinders reconciliation, calling it "retaliation." They compare it to the Black Lives Matter movement's second wave, which they saw as politically driven rather than community-focused.

Politicians are using "false unmarked grave claims" to push a "genocidal narrative," escalating demands for land acknowledgments. Both the Cowichan Tribes (since 2013) and the Musqueam Nation are seeking land from Richmond, linking their claims to the unmarked grave narrative.

One B.C. leader Dallas Brody proposed a bill to halt land acknowledgments for tax-funded public servants unless they are factually correct and recognize provincial sovereignty, calling them a "sign of a suicidal nation."

Only five MLAs, Dallas Brody, Tara Armstrong, Jordan Keeley, Heather Moss (B.C. Conservatives), and Harman Bhangu, voted to read the bill on land security, surprising hosts given the issue's seriousness for British Columbians.