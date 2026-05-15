U.S. official raises alarm over free speech in Canada

A ruling from the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal recently found that conservative views were not a form of political speech, reported the National Post.

The case involved a tenure-track professor whose anti-DEI, pro-equality view did not “relate to a core belief about systems of social co-operation through governance, or issues that engage the form or functions of government,” found B.C. Human Rights Tribunal adjudicator Devyn Cousineau.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to U.S. Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers weighing in on the story.

The court’s reasoning here is that if you reject “systemic racism” theories, and resulting DEI prescriptions, your views bear no apparent relation to politics or law. Thus, those views are unprotected in Canada. https://t.co/TA01XbZESl pic.twitter.com/ww9Xy1tqPs — Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers (@UnderSecPD) May 13, 2026

“Here's where it becomes a problem,” remarked Sheila. “It's part of her job to care about the state of civil liberties at home and abroad, and now we're on their radar,” she said, noting the Trump administration was already concerned about the state of religious affairs in Canada.

Author Jamie Sarkonak provided an insightful contrast between adjudicator Cousineau's past rulings on diversity, equity and inclusion issues, said Tamara.

Sarkonak's conclusion that “Left-leaning positions warrant a full hearing; right-leaning ones don’t,” effectively summarized the concerns, she added.

“This was also the same tribunal members who ruled Barry Neufeld must pay that $750,000 for simply saying that there's two genders and that SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) should not be deeply embedded in curriculum of elementary and secondary students,” Tamara said.

“He's being fined almost three-quarters of a million dollars for that biological-reality view.”