US troops prepare for potential deployment to Israel

The U.S. military is preparing around 2,000 soldiers for a potential deployment to Israel, according to U.S. defense officials who spoke to the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The report comes as Gaza braces for a ground invasion by the Israeli military in response to last week's horrific massacre, which was carried out by Hamas.

The soldiers will be tasked with missions like providing advice and medical support, the officials informed the publication, adding that they come from across various branches of the U.S. military. Their role will be non-combat, and no infantry have been put on "prepare-to-deploy order," per the WSJ.

Currently, the soldiers are stationed in both the Middle East and outside, including in Europe.

It isn't clear how they will be deployed if they're sent to Israel, or where exactly they will be headed, but the Department of Defense has signaled support to Israeli troops should the IDF launch a ground incursion into Hamas-held Gaza.