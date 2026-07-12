Vaccine injury inquiry gains hundreds of stories as Canadians seek answers from Ottawa

A parliamentary inquiry into Canadians who report vaccine injuries has received hundreds of submissions from people seeking answers and accountability.

During a Rebel News Livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the Allison inquiry, launched by Conservative MP Dean Allison of Niagara West, which is collecting stories from Canadians who say they experienced serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.

Allison said the inquiry is focused on documenting individual experiences and ensuring those affected have an opportunity to be heard.

"These individuals are not statistics," Allison said. "They are mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and neighbours. Their experiences deserve to be documented, examined and understood."

Many people reporting injuries have struggled to access support through the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), and some Canadians have faced significant health and financial challenges while waiting for assistance.

The story of Michelle Wharton, a former dental professional, who said she lost her independence and required medical treatment outside Canada after experiencing ongoing neurological symptoms, is another example of this.

"We have been left behind. We've been disregarded," Wharton said in a statement shared on Parliament Hill.

The inquiry comes years after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, with supporters saying it is an opportunity to document experiences and examine gaps in Canada's response.