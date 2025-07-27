Vancouver BANS gun-shaped novelty lighters during crime wave

Vancouver's City Council, led by Mayor Ken Sim, is enacting a "gun grab" not on actual firearms, but on gun-shaped novelty lighters.

While Vancouver grapples with rising violent crime, tent cities, repeat offenders, and stranger attacks, the council's focus is on these lighters, which carry a $1,000 fine for possession. This initiative, referred to as "silly novelty barbecuators," is presented as a solution to violent crime.

This mirrors a past Toronto initiative called "gunplay no way," a toy gun buy-back amnesty that offered politically correct toys in exchange for toy guns.

Critics argue that such policies are mere "feel-good optics" and do nothing to address the root causes of illegal firearm problems.

Politicians, often elected through popularity contests rather than expertise, are accused of lacking topic knowledge and ignoring experts, instead focusing on "silly novelty things that have no credible impact on public safety."

One panelist, who was shot by a real gun, deemed the Vancouver initiative "madness." They highlighted the irony of focusing on lighters while illegal border crossings potentially smuggle real guns and drugs into the country. It's argued that "illegal guns that are the issue and the criminals who are handling that."

Another panelist living in Vancouver questioned the priorities of the Mayor and Council, especially given that Vancouver is considered the "fentanyl capital of the world."

The mayor himself has faced serious threats, including bomb threats and family intimidation from anti-Israel protesters.

The effectiveness of this Vancouver bylaw was questioned, with doubts about whether it will lead to even "one charge against somebody in Vancouver for having a lighter in the shape of a gun" in a year's time.

Store owners selling these lighters are also facing the same hefty fines, despite no reported incidents of robberies involving them. The overall sentiment is that these initiatives are "shameful" and represent a "public relations whitewashing" by officials who are "gaslighting" the public about their commitment to safety while ignoring real threats.