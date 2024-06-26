Vancouver PD release video of synagogue arson suspect

Footage shows the masked man climbing the steps to the front door, pouring an accelerant on the ground, then lighting it and fleeing the scene.

  • By
  • June 26, 2024
  • News
Vancouver PD release video of synagogue arson suspect
Vancouver Police
Remove Ads

Vancouver police have released video footage of a man suspected of starting a fire outside of a synagogue in the city last month.

According to police, the suspect approached the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue on Oak Street at West 18th Avenue around 10 p.m. on May 30.

Footage shows the masked man climbing the steps to the front door, pouring an accelerant on the ground, then lighting it and fleeing the scene.

Members of the synagogue noticed the flames and extinguished them before they caused significant damage, the Vancouver Police Department says.

The department's investigation is ongoing.

The man was seen in the video wearing a surgical face mask, white baseball cap, dark grey jacket, and black shorts.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of a beige or silver minivan which was also spotted in the area at the time.

The incident adds to the roughly 100 churches burned or vandalized across the country since the debunked claim that 215 children’s remains were found in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. 

news Canada Deport Hamas British Columbia Vancouver
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.