Vancouver PD release video of synagogue arson suspect

Vancouver Police

Vancouver police have released video footage of a man suspected of starting a fire outside of a synagogue in the city last month.

According to police, the suspect approached the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue on Oak Street at West 18th Avenue around 10 p.m. on May 30.

#VPDNews: UPDATE - #VPD has released video of a man who is believed to have set fire to the front entrance of the Schara Tzedeck Synagogue last month. Anyone with info is asked to please call 604-717-2541. https://t.co/lPpkRKhapO pic.twitter.com/KWQ7LgcRlf — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 26, 2024

Footage shows the masked man climbing the steps to the front door, pouring an accelerant on the ground, then lighting it and fleeing the scene.

Members of the synagogue noticed the flames and extinguished them before they caused significant damage, the Vancouver Police Department says.

The department's investigation is ongoing.

You’ve got to be kidding me!



Today, I wrote about how a masked coward lit gasoline on fire at an inner city church in Regina (link below) and now this!



BC’s well loved Chilcotin Log Church has been destroyed by a suspicious fire.

More to come https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/q8mvy6XPsu — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 13, 2024

The man was seen in the video wearing a surgical face mask, white baseball cap, dark grey jacket, and black shorts.

Police are hoping to speak with the driver of a beige or silver minivan which was also spotted in the area at the time.