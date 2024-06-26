Very few firearm owners have ‘surrendered’ guns to police: report

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 37,949 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The RCMP has only recovered a few ‘prohibited’ firearms blacklisted by cabinet four years ago, records show.

In an inquiry of ministry, the federal police agency said it had 2,123 blacklisted firearms. About a third (723) were surrendered by owners, with police investigations leading to 690 additional seizures.

Cabinet in 2020 proposed the mandatory buyback of nearly 200,000 firearms it considered “assault-style,” while the Order in Council (OIC) banned over 1,500 gun models.

Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs requested the figures, asking: “With regard to firearms prohibited as a result of the May 1, 2020 Order In Council, how many have been turned in, seized, confiscated or otherwise obtained by the government?”

Federal consultants initially counted 110,161 firearms affected by the ban, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. However, Department officials procured a higher estimate, closer to 200,000, while the Budget Office pegged it at 518,000 firearms.

The figures follow a Department of Public Safety deferral of the “buyback program.” An original notice required owners to surrender their property by October 30 last year.

WATCH: Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights spokesperson Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) joined The Gunn Show, where she told host @SheilaGunnReid that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is playing politics when it comes to firearms rights in Canada.



MORE: https://t.co/Egw9iZw9w2 pic.twitter.com/hknCXPmgyj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 3, 2024

The Department, in response to a parliamentary inquiry filed by Conservative Senator Don Plett last September, said the federal government spent $41,094,556 without seeing any results.

Minister Dominic LeBlanc deferred the buyback until October 30, 2025, due to stiff resistance, followed by a second deferral until December.

“Every time governments or Parliament legislate in this area there is a very quick reaction from hunting groups and sports shooters, many of whom are in my constituency in rural New Brunswick,” said LeBlanc. “People I know go hunting.”

'It doesn't make any sense. It was originally drawn by a bunch of lawyers and bureaucrats — people that have never held a firearm in their hands.' -National Firearms Association's Rick Igercich



MORE: https://t.co/e4jB4cCOkk pic.twitter.com/TeRRQrxqt0 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 4, 2024

The Department of Public Safety acknowledged widespread opposition to the program among licensed gun owners regardless of whether they had prohibited firearms.

“The ban and the buyback program were seen as wasteful because the policy isn’t aimed at stopping illegal gun smuggling and sales,” said a 2023 report Buyback Program Awareness Campaign. “Most firearms owners did not see themselves or their peers as a major factor in gun crimes in Canada.”

“Most firearms owners think inner cities have the highest rate of firearms violence in Canada,” it said. Legal firearm owners repeatedly reiterate that gun violence stems from gang violence, organized crime and other illicit activity.

“Many had sympathy for affected owners and felt it was unfair to target people who had initially acquired their guns legally,” said the Buyback Program report. “Less than half of those owners with prohibited firearms would now willingly participate in a buyback program, a sharp decline over the past year.”