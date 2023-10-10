Victoria Police investigate 'hunt to kill Jews' threat in Melbourne

E-transfer (Canada):

Victoria Police are probing an incident where four men openly expressed intentions to harm Jews in Melbourne's inner-east, alarming the community and sparking a police investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man was accosted by these individuals on Toorak Road near Williams Road in South Yarra.

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) alerted the public through social media, sharing a chilling audio clip in which one of the assailants stated, "We're on the hunt to kill Jews." The AJA urged everyone to remain vigilant.

Jews are not safe in Australia https://t.co/GD4cw5ASjc — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 10, 2023

Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives initiated inquiries into the incident. Victoria Police emphasized their commitment to combating hate-based conduct, stating:

"There is absolutely no place in our society for anti-Semitic or hate-based behavior."

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed that the alleged perpetrators had been identified. He stated: