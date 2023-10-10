Victoria Police investigate 'hunt to kill Jews' threat in Melbourne
Investigation underway after men threaten anti-Semitic violence in Australian city after events in the Middle East.
Victoria Police are probing an incident where four men openly expressed intentions to harm Jews in Melbourne's inner-east, alarming the community and sparking a police investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon, a man was accosted by these individuals on Toorak Road near Williams Road in South Yarra.
The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) alerted the public through social media, sharing a chilling audio clip in which one of the assailants stated, "We're on the hunt to kill Jews." The AJA urged everyone to remain vigilant.
Jews are not safe in Australia https://t.co/GD4cw5ASjc— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 10, 2023
Melbourne Crime Investigation Unit detectives initiated inquiries into the incident. Victoria Police emphasized their commitment to combating hate-based conduct, stating:
"There is absolutely no place in our society for anti-Semitic or hate-based behavior."
Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed that the alleged perpetrators had been identified. He stated:
"They've been spoken to already, and the investigations are ongoing." Despite the suspects denying any anti-Semitic intent, police are examining statements and evidence.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.