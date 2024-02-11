Victoria's former COVID commander handed cushy new $533K housing role

Victoria's former pandemic response leader Jeroen Weimar, has been controversially awarded a plum public sector role worth more than half a million dollars a year.

Previously known for his role as the state's contentious Covid-19 response commander and failed Commonwealth Games head, takes the helm of the Government's Housing Statement implementation group.

The position, valued at up to $533,000 annually, is part of the administration's plight to address Victoria's significant housing challenges.

Weimar's appointment, confirmed by Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Jeremi Moule in an internal memo, highlighted his 'extensive experience in managing complex projects.'

So the bureaucrat who was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to FAIL us in Covid and then paid even more to FAIL Victoria in the Comm Games will now be paid over half a million dollars to fail our housing crisis.



We’re doomed because the system is corrupt. pic.twitter.com/vQkKZ5Dq9i — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 12, 2024

The move, however, raises eyebrows among some public servants, questioning Weimar's background in housing and the lack of a formal application process.

Yet, a spokesperson for the DPC defended the decision, citing Weimar's track record of 'effective leadership.'

Premier Jacinta Allan, who has previously worked closely with Weimar, stands by his appointment, citing his 'commendable communication skills and strategic acumen.'

Weimar's past involvement in overseeing the Commonwealth Games has drawn scrutiny, particularly amidst revelations of budgetary mismanagement and upcoming Auditor-General inquiries.

Opposition voices panned the decision, branding it as another instance of political favouritism.