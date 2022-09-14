Victorian Greens leader cops fierce backlash
Samantha Ratnam slammed for anti-monarchist comments despite benefiting from Commonwealth her entire life
Victorian Greens MPs have caused a stir by taking issue with swearing allegiance to King Charles III in a special sitting of parliament following the death of the Queen.
Tuesday's unique sitting opened with a message from the state's Governor Linda Dessau who formally announced the King's ascension to the throne.
Samantha Ratnam really needs to learn how to say thank you.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 14, 2022
MORE: https://t.co/LUukKKteWt pic.twitter.com/8Sb1ZH9k61
MPs were asked to pledge to be “faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty and His Majesty’s heirs and successors according to law”.
Victorian Greens party leader Samantha Ratnam and MPs Sam Hibbins, Ellen Sandell and Tim Read wore indigenous colours with “Always Was, Always Will Be” displayed as they made their affirmations.
The unique pledge in Victoria requires members from both houses to swear their allegiance to the new Monarch under section 23 of the constitution.
Ratnam lashed out describing the pledge as 'absurd' and echoed the chorus of other Greens politicians in calling for Australia to move towards a republican model with an indigenous treaty.
Sky News host Peta Credlin slammed Ratnam's response, suggesting she needs a 'lesson on our Constitution'.
“If she doesn’t like it – there are plenty who would replace her in the Parliament and do a hell of a lot better,” Credlin said.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.