Victorian Greens leader cops fierce backlash

Samantha Ratnam slammed for anti-monarchist comments despite benefiting from Commonwealth her entire life

  • By Rebel News
  • September 14, 2022
  • News
Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam
Victorian Greens MPs have caused a stir by taking issue with swearing allegiance to King Charles III in a special sitting of parliament following the death of the Queen.

Tuesday's unique sitting opened with a message from the state's Governor Linda Dessau who formally announced the King's ascension to the throne.

MPs were asked to pledge to be “faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty and His Majesty’s heirs and successors according to law”.

Victorian Greens party leader Samantha Ratnam and MPs Sam Hibbins, Ellen Sandell and Tim Read wore indigenous colours with “Always Was, Always Will Be” displayed as they made their affirmations.

The unique pledge in Victoria requires members from both houses to swear their allegiance to the new Monarch under section 23 of the constitution.

Ratnam lashed out describing the pledge as 'absurd' and echoed the chorus of other Greens politicians in calling for Australia to move towards a republican model with an indigenous treaty.

Sky News host Peta Credlin slammed Ratnam's response, suggesting she needs a 'lesson on our Constitution'.

“If she doesn’t like it – there are plenty who would replace her in the Parliament and do a hell of a lot better,” Credlin said.

