Victorian Labor Senator dies of suspected heart attack

Kimberley Kitching. YouTube / Australian House of Representatives

Late on Thursday evening, the sad news emerged that Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching had passed away of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Kitching was born in Brisbane where she was appointed as a solicitor by the Supreme Court of Queensland. She later moved to Melbourne while working in the private sector where she became a Melbourne City Councillor in the early 2000s and a senior Labor advisor.

The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague Senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2022

Kitching won preselection for Stephen Conroy’s seat (left empty after his resignation) and, supported by her close friend Bill Shorten, first began as a Victorian Senator in October 2016.

Deeply saddened at the news Victorian Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching passed away suddenly today, aged just 52. Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 10, 2022

Kitching was married to political blogger Andrew Landeryou in 2000.

Before her death, she held the high-profile position of Australian co-chair for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China with Liberal Senator James Paterson.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences in a letter this morning.