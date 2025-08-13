Victorian Premier DEFENDS radical trans agenda targeting young kids

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has fiercely defended a controversial school program teaching transgender concepts to five-year-olds while launching a sharp attack on journalists reporting on it.

Victoria’s Department of Education quietly updated the Respectful Relationships Program in August 2023, adding material that tells children their biological sex may not match their gender identity, according to media reports.

The curriculum includes a case study about a transgender girl named "Stacey", who is initially told she should join the boys’ sports team. Teachers are prompted to "affirm her right" to play with girls because “she is a girl”. Children are also taught that some people “do not want to be called a boy or a girl” and that their physical body parts might not match how they feel inside.

At a press conference on Thursday, Allan went beyond defending the program and directly criticised The Australian's Rachel Baxendale.

Pushing this on five-year-olds is child abuse.



Doesn’t matter if you’re a teacher, activist, or the Premier — you should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/JGQY8PkV62 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 14, 2025

"It’s disgraceful nonsense, this sort of ongoing attack on a program that is making a difference in kids lives just should be stopped," Allan said.

"It’s disgraceful reporting, it’s hurtful. When you consider that transgender kids are 15 times more likely to kill thesmeslves ... The Australian needs to stop this ongoing campaign because it’s hurtful and harmful."

The Premier’s wild comments sparked concerns about media freedom in Victoria. Bella d’Abrera, Director of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program at the Institute of Public Affairs, warned that parents should be wary of the program’s influence.

“Parents should be very concerned that the Victorian government both supports and funds the indoctrination of children with fringe theories about sex and gender, years before it is appropriate. Attacking reporting on what actually is going on in schools should be concerning to every Victorian," d’Abrera said.

“Allan will say or do anything to avoid having to be honest and upfront about the radical theories being pushed on Victorian children at school. The Premier’s performance today reinforces her warped view that the government has the right to decide what children are taught regarding relationships and not parents."

Allan, however, insisted the program helps protect children and build resilience.

“I have seen, first-hand, how important the Respectful Relationships Program is because it’s in my kids’ school,” she said.

Child psychiatrist Dr Jillian Spencer criticised the curriculum, saying it risks confusing children and may accelerate irreversible medical interventions.

“Because of the harms of medical interventions, like infertility, lack of sexual function, physical health problems and the risk of regret, we need to do what we can to assist children to feel comfortable in their body,” Spencer said.

A parent spokesperson described the program as the start of a dangerous “school-to-clinic pipeline”, citing cases of students being socially transitioned at school without parental consent.

Allan dismissed these concerns, reiterating the importance of supporting transgender youths.

“Transgender kids are 15 times more likely to kill themselves… supporting those kids and those families should be a priority because it’s the right thing to do," she said.

“It’s disgraceful and it’s hurtful reporting.”