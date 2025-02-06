VICTORY! Trump bars men from women’s sports

U.S. President Donald Trump has barred men from women’s sports in his latest executive order.

Men participating in women’s sports robbed them of nearly 900 medals in recent years, according to the White House, prompting backlash from thousands of collegiate athletes.

The “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” order, upholding federal Title IX rules, will create a level playing field for female athletes in the country, reported the Epoch Times.

“My administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes, we’re just not going to let it happen,” Trump said Wednesday from the Oval Office.

Rebel Roundup | Trump saves women's sports, US pulls out of UNRWA, Woke subsidies in foreign aid https://t.co/8k5jt561Nq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 6, 2025

The new guidelines aim to “preserve the rights and dignity for women, and opportunities for young girls,” it reads, reversing a controversial order by Joe Biden, who encouraged “dangerous and unfair” co-ed situations.

“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love,” his executive order reads.

“Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

The White House says the order prioritizes athlete safety and privacy, as in some instances, sexual assault survivors forcibly showered with male athletes.

The Trump administration will consult sporting bodies soon on additional ways to protect women moving forward.

President-elect Donald Trump besmirches the “transgender for everyone” approach adopted by the radical Left.



He also condemns men playing in women’s sports.

pic.twitter.com/d34slkgZX6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 19, 2025

Thousands of transgender athletes captured 3,500 victories across 11,000 competitions, Trump said. “The war on women’s sports is over.”

The White House adds this “lunacy” has cost girls scholarship opportunities and other important mental and emotional milestones.

They followed up with the National Collegiate Athletics Association to review its policies, after Americans of all backgrounds supported the measure.

More than 7,000 female collegiate athletes came forward to protect women’s sports from sex-based discrimination.

Women's sports are over! All about Joe Biden's new gender discrimination executive order



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/rYVdpcLFbO pic.twitter.com/kIjtldUaV6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2021

Schools that refuse the order may lose federal funding and be subject to an inquiry by the U.S. Department of Education. The rules apply to K–12 schools and universities privy to federal handouts.

A litany of state attorneys general will convene at the White House soon on enforcing the order at the state level. Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill in line with its tenets.

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said support for barring men from women’s sports is popular nationwide, even among Democrats.

West Virginia, a Democrat-held state, passed the “Save Women’s Sports Act” under the Biden administration despite pushback.

The executive order is the latest in Trump’s war to remove “woke lunacy” from all institutions. Among his first orders was recognizing only two sexes exist; male and female.

He also banned the surgical castration and “mutilation” of minors to combat the “militant transgender ideology” that has gripped Americans of late.

“The actions we’re taking today [Wednesday is part of] a sweeping effort to reclaim our culture and our laws from the radical left crusade against biological reality,” Trump said.

“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women.”