Violent anti-Israel demonstrator attempts to defend himself after sentencing delayed

A disturbing story regarding antisemitism and assault is playing out at the Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket, Ont.

Here’s the skinny: on Jan. 6, 2024, Tilda and Malcolm Roll, along with two other parishioners, left Saturday morning services at the Chabad Flamingo synagogue in Thornhill, Ont. Along came Kenneth Gobin, then 34, on an electric bike – and wearing trouble on his shirt.

Gobin mounted the curb and made a beeline toward the synagogue attendees, nearly colliding with them. But this was no accidental near-miss. Gobin was inexplicably enraged. He correctly assumed that the Rolls and their friends were Jews. He began yelling at them, saying words to the effect of, “Hitler should have killed you all!” and “You should have died in the Holocaust!”

Gobin then came very close to Tilda. He spat on her as Tilda’s husband, Malcolm, tried to shield her. Both ended up being spat upon.

According to witnesses, Gobin also raised his arm above his head, performing a heil Hitler salute.

Given the preponderance of eyewitness testimony, Gobin was found guilty of two counts of assault and breaching his probation.

Last Thursday, Gobin was back in court to hear victim impact statements and community impact statements prior to sentencing by Justice Michael Alexander Townsend. The Crown is asking for an 18-month sentence while Gobin’s lawyer argued that a 90-day sentence would be more appropriate and keeping with precedent.

Justice Townsend adjourned the matter until May 13 when he is expected to render his decision. This much is known: Gobin will definitely be doing jail time as opposed to receiving some slap-on-the-wrist house arrest penalty. But the question arises: why isn’t this reprobate already behind bars?

It was noted in court that Gobin has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2007. And much of his rap sheet is for violent crimes, including assault, armed robbery, and assault with a weapon. Indeed, at the time of the January 2024 assault, Gobin was on probation for a previous conviction.

As well, it was apparent in court when Gobin made a brief statement that he harbours very little contrition or empathy in his heart when it comes to his odious behaviour. In fact, he actually played the victim card, claiming that Jews in his neighbourhood frequently spit on him; that they call him a “dirty paki”; and they frequently “put dead fish on the trunk of my car.”

His unsubstantiated allegations drew gasps from those in attendance. And it appeared that the judge was buying none of it.

Rebel News scrummed Gobin outside the court. We found him to be equal parts flippant and in deep denial. He stated he isn’t an antisemite given that he has several “clients” who are Jewish (which was an odd thing to say given that it was noted in court that Gobin is unemployed and lives at home with his parents.)

Stay tuned for our follow up report in the days ahead when this violent hater is finally sentenced to do jail time.