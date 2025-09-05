Violent criminals running rampant in Mark Carney's Canada

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed how a string of violent crimes across the country is leading to increasing public safety concerns for many Canadians.

In Guelph, Ont., an 80-year-old woman was found unconscious on the sidewalk on Sunday after being attacked. She later died from her injuries, and a 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to her death.

In a disturbing incident from Vaughan, Ont., on Sunday, a 46-year-old father was shot dead in front of his children by a home intruder.

An innocent woman in her 70s was also stabbed to death while loading groceries into her vehicle in North York earlier this summer. A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in that case.

In another shocking case from the Greater Toronto Area, a 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Markham last month, according to York Regional Police.

In Manitoba earlier this week, a mass stabbing incident on a First Nation left an 18-year-old woman killed and seven people injured.

Sheila condemned the Liberals' soft-on-crime approach leading to Canadians having to defend themselves, and often getting charged for doing so.

"Canadians deserve the right to not be revictimized by the state after they've been victimized by the criminals whose crime spree has been enabled by the state," she said.

The Conservatives have called for the Criminal Code to be amended to allow Canadians to legally defend themselves from intruders by any means necessary through a 'Castle Law'.