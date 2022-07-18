Violent man physically assaults pro-life female activist - Activist reacts

E-transfer (Canada):

During the afternoon on July 14, 2022, a group of pro-life protesters took to the streets of Hamilton, Ontario to peacefully advocate for the rights of the unborn. The group, called Campaign Life Coalition, was led that day by Josie Luetke..

Unfortunately, not everyone was as peaceful as the Campaign Life Coalition.

“Chick with the camera, if you put it in my face again, I’ll put a bullet in your head,” were the exact words an aggressive man told Luetke, right before hitting her hand.

Indeed, on the same day, the group were viciously attacked by an individual and shown pornographic content by another man. The one who physically assaulted Luetke seemingly decided that attacking pro-life women was the best way of defending women’s rights.

In 2019, the same group was attacked by Jordan Hunt because he wanted to advocate for the right of a woman to terminate her baby’s life.

Rebel News was able to interview Luetke herself and let her tell her side of the story regarding the situation, and gave her an opportunity to address the rising number of assaults that have been occurring against pro-life people.

“What I noticed is the amount of tolerance for the violence from the public towards pro-lifers,” Luetke told Rebel News. “The guy who showed us porn was completely collected and knew exactly what he was doing [and] so that concerns me, [the fact that] he wasn’t worried about the repercussions of his actions.”

Luetke stated that she filed a police report to ensure that the individual in question pays for his actions, so that situations like she experienced don’t go without reprehension.

“It is not acceptable to threaten someone’s life,” Luetke said. “Therefore, I wanted to make sure that I got him on camera and I also verbalized that it is not OK to say something like that, at which point he again turned around and started making his way towards me very aggressively,” she explained. “Thankfully, we still got the footage from the encounter, so finally we have filled up a report with the police, and hopefully he can be identified,” the pro-life campaigner said.

For the full interview, make sure to watch the full video by clicking here.