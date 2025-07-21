Violent refugee WALKS FREE AGAIN because he REFUSES to follow court orders

I’ve seen some shocking failures in our justice system over the years, but this might just take the cake.

A 15-year-old refugee, already infamous for having nearly 400 criminal charges dropped because of his age, has once again walked free, this time without even a basic supervision order. Why? Because Magistrate Gail Hubble admitted he wouldn’t follow it anyway.

🚨 A violent 15yo refugee with 50+ bail releases is back on our streets — NO jail, NO supervision.



The magistrate said he won’t follow court orders… so she let him go.



Justice system surrendered as the gov wants MORE like him.



Deport him. Sack her.

Let that sink in. Hubble said, “He’s been unable to comply with bail or satisfactorily complete a community order … I don’t think he can do a community order at this point.” Then, incredibly, she let him go, saying the 419 days he spent in detention was “extraordinary” and worrying that he might become “institutionalised.”

This teen thug has been bailed more than 50 times. Hubble even confessed, “I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve given him bail.” Each time, he’s gone out and committed more terrifying crimes — home invasions, robberies, car thefts — often just days later.

This is someone who first came to police attention at 11 years old and has since led a reign of chaos, breaking into homes, speeding through our streets in stolen cars, and even smashing up shops with a sledgehammer.

We welcomed him into this country. He’s shown nothing but contempt for our laws, our safety, and our way of life. And now he’s free again to terrorise innocent Aussies.

I think I speak for the vast majority of Australians when I say: Deport him. Sack the magistrate. And for God’s sake, stop importing people without proper background checks.