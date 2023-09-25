Violent trans activists spread hate during Victoria 1 Million March 4 Children

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

In today’s report, I bring you an interview with Meghan Murphy and Serena Winterburn, two women who got caught in the middle of a violent counter-protest to Victoria, British Columbia's peaceful “1 Million March 4 Children” rally last week.

Here’s the clip from the TRA rushing the stage. I kinda feel like that cop just wanted to stop you all from speaking. Maybe I’m wrong… pic.twitter.com/zdmUpubeD1 — Christina Goeke (@goeke_christina) September 20, 2023

Unlike the majority of 1 Million March 4 Children demonstrations, which took place in 92 Canadian cities on September 20, the parental rights protesters who gathered at the B.C. legislature to call for and end to the sexualization of kids in schools were severally outnumbered.

Over 1,500 LGBTQ+ rights activists, who, like certain public figures and woke unions, wrongfully condemned the diverse parental rights protests as being a far-right hateful movement targeting trans kids, surrounded the family friendly group to counter-protest their demonstration.

The rise of hate towards the 2SLGBTQI+ community is deeply alarming.



All people deserve safety and freedom to be who they are.



Today and every day, New Democrats stand with the trans community in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/ArcskPb0oU — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 20, 2023

“It was scary, but my approach is to kind of block that out and to say what I want to say and say what I need to say to empower and galvanize others to feel they can speak out and speak their truths and exercise their free speech rights,” said Meghan Murphy, a Canadian journalist and women’s rights activist whose speech was abruptly cut short after rabid trans activist broke past a police barrier.

“These are not your regular activists. They will, and they are committed to violence and committed to intimidation and bullying. There were women and children, mothers and children at this event. There were elderly women at this event. There was a very diverse crowd, and it did not deter these protesters from screaming, from pushing, from violent acts,” she told Rebel News.

Serena Winterburn, a Cree woman and familiar face in Victoria’s freedom movement, was the emcee for the march and found herself tasked with having to break the news to the demonstrators that the protest had ended after Victoria police deemed the situation “unsafe.”

Winterburn says that protesters witnessed busses drop off at least 200 counter-protesters, and that it was those counter-protesters in particular who “pushed right to the front and were quite aggressive.”

#victoriapolice taking down a loud mouth counter protester today #MillionMarchCanada pic.twitter.com/O8pN50Li0J — News Now Canada Independent Media (@DonaldNncim) September 20, 2023

Victoria police made at least two arrests that day, one of which can be seen occurring during Murphy’s speech.

Watch the full interview above to hear about the actual hate and violence that was spread by counter-protesters to Victoria’s 1 Million March 4 Children.

