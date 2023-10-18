Voice actress Tara Strong dismissed from ‘Boxtown’ after pro-Israel comments
Previously, Strong had expressed her condemnation of the terror attacks against Israel through multiple tweets.
After expressing her support for Israel and speaking out against the terrorist attacks by Hamas, voice actress Tara Strong faced dismissal from her role in the independent animation show Boxtown.
The veteran of the industry, known for her contributions to notable Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, Rugrats, and Teen Titans, made the news of her departure from Boxtown known through a message on X (formerly Twitter).
“Just found out on Twitter!” she wrote on Friday. “This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace.”
The Boxtown official account announced the news via a post on social media this Thursday.
“Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We’ll have more info soon on open auditions,” they wrote. “Thanks for y’all’s understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps.”
Boxtown also shared a longer statement on both Instagram and X.
“This decision was due to a trend among Tara’s recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.”
“We believe that our public platform gives us a duty to be careful when it comes to hateful messages and misinformation online. This extends to our cast and crew. This was not a difficult decision,” the statement said.
“Our hearts are with the Palestinian and Israeli children and families being affected by the ongoing conflict. People should be able to live freely without being threatened by constant abuse and terror. We are hoping for the best,” the post added.
“For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your hometown, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, raping, beheading innocent babies, will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don’t believe their ideologies?” one of Strong’s posts read.
Another post stated, “World’s gone crazy. People ARGUING online about whether or not the mass raping, shooting & kidnapping of innocent young women from around the world at a music festival is justified! Could happen at ANY music festival! Supporting terrorists empowers them & that’s globally terrifying.”
