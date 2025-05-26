Walk with Israel draws tens of thousands of supporters in Toronto

On Sunday, the annual Walk with Israel in Toronto set an attendance record with an estimated 56,000 participants walking the 4 km route to show their solidarity with the Jewish state.

Of course, like so many skunks to the garden party, the Islamists and the Marxists showed up at the corner of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in an attempt to ruin the event. Par for the course, they chanted genocide against Jews. But at least this time we didn’t see any swastikas on display (although one person was brandishing a hand grenade. Was it real or a replica? The cops, sadly, couldn’t be bothered to check it out.)

Also on the plus side: the pro-Hamas demonstration was noticeably smaller. Perhaps the rank-and-file junior jihadis are suffering from hate fatigue after 19 months of chanting Jew hatred?

Alas, the fact that they showed up to this intersection was the first policing failure of the day. Which is to say, last Friday, Toronto Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer stated the following regarding the pro-Hamas demonstrators: “Those who are protesting the event are being provided a safe and designated area on Bathurst Street between Ellerslie Avenue and Horsham Avenue, or they may gather at Ellerslie Park. These locations are intended to ensure the safety and freedom of expression for all participants.”

Predictably, this so-called “protest zone” edict was not enforced – nor was anyone charged for breaching it.

Secondly, can you believe this flack? Sayer is suddenly a freedom of expression champion? Where was the “freedom of expression rights” when myself and Ezra Levant were arrested on multiple occasions for practicing journalism in the public square? Unbelievable.

When we spotted Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw on Sunday, we approached the chief to ask him about the 19 months’ worth of two-tier policing and selective law enforcement. The chief’s response? He fled to a waiting SUV. Again: unbelievable.

WATCH: David Menzies confronts Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw in an Attempt to ask why he tolerates anti-semitism on the streets of Toronto! pic.twitter.com/1a5p5x4ZPc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 25, 2025

What was also noteworthy was who did not show up to the Walk with Israel. This included Toronto Mayor Oliva Chow, who was allegedly attending a grilled cheese sandwich festival. And speaking of cheese, the province’s chief cherry cheesecake enthusiast, Doug Ford, was also AWOL. Needless to say, Prime Minister Mark Carney couldn’t be bothered to attend either. Then again, the aforementioned three stooges wouldn’t want to offend the anti-Israel set – that might prove detrimental for their political fortunes at the ballot box in future elections. Pathetic.

Thankfully, another no-show was Antifa members from Amsterdam. Social media postings last week indicated this mob flew into Toronto on Friday; turns out it was just more Hamas P.R. B.S.

Bottom line: despite the stated goal of the Hamasholes to ruin the Walk with Israel, it was a staggering success for all those who champion civilization over savagery; democracy over dictatorship. Not that the likes of Chow, Ford and Carney give a rodent’s rectum when it comes to standing on the right side of history…