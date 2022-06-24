WATCH: Biden admin unwilling to unleash American energy potential

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid filled in to discuss how the Biden administration appears hellbent on making ethical oil from Canada and the U.S. itself obsolete.

While unprecedented gas prices continue to negatively impact everyday Americans and Canadians, Biden appears unwilling to unleash the full potential of American energy, instead opting to import oil from despotic nations like Saudi Arabia.

Much to the chagrin of thousands of Canadian and American oil industry workers, Biden axed the Keystone XL pipeline project last year over concerns that the project could harm the environment and contribute to climate change.

As reported by CNBC, opponents of the pipeline celebrated the move, saying in part, “This is a landmark moment in the fight against the climate crisis,” said Jared Margolis, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’re hopeful that the Biden administration will continue to shift this country in the right direction by opposing fossil fuel projects.”

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney was disappointed with the move saying in part, “We remain disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing."

