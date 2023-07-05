WATCH: Ezra Levant breaks down the WEF's globalist takeover with Doctor Bob

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Dr. Robert J. Shillman, known by his nickname “Doctor Bob”, holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University and both Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from MIT where he specialized in artificial intelligence.

In addition to founding Cognex Corporation, a company that produces machine vision systems used in automated manufacturing, Shillman is an avid philanthropist as well as the host of “Life Lessons with Doctor Bob”.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was the featured guest on a recently published episode of Life Lessons, where he joined Doctor Bob for an in-depth conversation about the World Economic Forum's agenda, the rise of China and how he's fighting back against globalism.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX



SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

Revisit all of Rebel News' reports from the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini's viral on-the-street grilling of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, at our website, WEFreports.com.