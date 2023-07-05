WATCH: Ezra Levant breaks down the WEF's globalist takeover with Doctor Bob

Following Rebel News' coverage at this year's World Economic Forum summit, Ezra Levant analyses the globalist agenda on 'Life Lessons with Doctor Bob', hosted by Robert Shillman.

  Rebel Wire
  • July 05, 2023

Dr. Robert J. Shillman, known by his nickname “Doctor Bob”, holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University and both Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from MIT where he specialized in artificial intelligence.

In addition to founding Cognex Corporation, a company that produces machine vision systems used in automated manufacturing, Shillman is an avid philanthropist as well as the host of “Life Lessons with Doctor Bob”.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant was the featured guest on a recently published episode of Life Lessons, where he joined Doctor Bob for an in-depth conversation about the World Economic Forum's agenda, the rise of China and how he's fighting back against globalism.

Revisit all of Rebel News' reports from the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini's viral on-the-street grilling of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, at our website, WEFreports.com.

Australia Canada United States United Kingdom World Economic Forum Globalism
