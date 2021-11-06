WATCH: Fired automotive worker speaks out against Unifor's failures to stand up for its members

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

As Unifor — the largest private sector union in Canada — tells its members to either 'get the jab or lose your job,' one member who did lose his job is speaking out.

In the above video, posted to YouTube under a channel titled "Unifor Sucks," automotive worker John Rakich speaks out publicly against the union that has utterly failed him:

"I would like to address all of our union brothers and sisters, vaccinated or unvaccinated, and say that historically, the union has fought for all of our rights — and we are not anti-vaxx people — there are actually a lot of vaccinated people that are taking the position that we're taking, and are willing to lose their jobs, believe it or not, because they don't believe in the mandates, they don't believe in people being forced to take a medical procedure against their will."

Rakich concludes: