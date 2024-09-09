FULL VIDEO: Melbourne buskers ATTACKED by anti-Israel hate mob

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 19,123 signatures

Two Melbourne street performers were violently attacked yesterday as an anti-Israel protest spiralled out of control in the city’s CBD.

The confrontation left busker Cam Nicholson injured after being struck on the head with a metal pole while trying to protect his equipment from the protesters.

The attack occurred as the protest moved through Bourke Street Mall, where Cam and fellow busker Konstantin were performing. Despite their attempts to avoid confrontation, the situation escalated when they refused to stop playing, resulting in the unprovoked assault.

Protest organiser Hash Tayeh and notorious activist Clementine Ford later accused the busker of inciting the attack, falsely claiming he insulted the protesters.

However, footage from the scene shows that Cam simply asked the crowd to respect his space and avoid damaging his gear. The shocking incident has led to two arrests, but the woman who attacked Cam with the pole remains at large. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

This act of violence, amid rising tensions in the city, underscores the growing concern over public safety during the so-called 'pro-Palestine' protests.

Many have condemned the attackers, with calls for harsher penalties for those using violence to push political agendas.