WATCH: Police violate every covid rule to enforce lockdown in Melbourne
On Saturday, hundreds of police packed into busses, travelled to Melbourne's CBD to stop tens of protesters from gathering.
Yes, you read that right.
Police gathered by the hundreds to stop a small group from gathering in a massive park.
When I arrived, police immediately detained me. Watch:
After being released, police continued to try to hinder my work but failed.
WATCH & SHARE what really happened at Flagstaff Gardens this weekend.
- By Avi Yemini
