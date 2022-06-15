Rebel News Banner Ad - Coutts Screenings

WATCH: Remembering renowned Christian Conservative activist Ted Byfield

Rebel News sat down with Byfield's son Vince to discuss a new book about his father's incredible life called 'Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield.'

  • By Kerry Diotte
  • June 15, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

People remember Ted Byfield as a writer, publisher, conservative activist and educator.

He founded Christian schools across Canada, published Alberta Report newsmagazine, wrote acerbic opinion columns and published books, including a 12-volume history of Alberta and an even more ambitious project — a 12-volume history of Christianity.

Byfield died in his Edmonton, Alberta home just before Christmas 2021.

Now there’s a book detailing his colourful life titled 'Prairie Lion: The Life & Times of Ted Byfield,' written by Jonathon Van Maren.

Rebel News sat down with Byfield’s son Vince to get a first-hand look at the biography of the legendary Christian conservative.

Alberta Christianity Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.