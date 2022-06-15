WATCH: Remembering renowned Christian Conservative activist Ted Byfield
Rebel News sat down with Byfield's son Vince to discuss a new book about his father's incredible life called 'Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield.'
People remember Ted Byfield as a writer, publisher, conservative activist and educator.
He founded Christian schools across Canada, published Alberta Report newsmagazine, wrote acerbic opinion columns and published books, including a 12-volume history of Alberta and an even more ambitious project — a 12-volume history of Christianity.
Byfield died in his Edmonton, Alberta home just before Christmas 2021.
Now there’s a book detailing his colourful life titled 'Prairie Lion: The Life & Times of Ted Byfield,' written by Jonathon Van Maren.
Rebel News sat down with Byfield’s son Vince to get a first-hand look at the biography of the legendary Christian conservative.
