WATCH: Woke MP boasts gender 'wins' — then FAILS to define a woman

I confronted Zoe Daniel outside an early voting centre in her Melbourne electorate — and what unfolded was both revealing and shocking.

When I asked Daniel to name her top achievements in Parliament, she led with “a 43% carbon emission reduction being a floor not a ceiling,” followed by changes to the Fair Work Act to prioritise gender equality and policies ensuring women are considered in funding and job training programs.

“Gender equality was one of my central issues at the last campaign,” she said proudly.

So I asked her the obvious question: what is a woman? That’s when things fell apart.





Instead of answering, Daniel shut down the interview: “I think we’re done… I think I’m just gonna let you go now.” She couldn’t or wouldn’t say what a woman is—despite campaigning on policies for women.

When I asked about shifting support in the Jewish community, including people who voted for her last time but say they won’t again, Daniel said she still supports “Israel’s right to self-defence” but insists it must “operate within international humanitarian law.” On the topic of her past remarks about Jewish influence in U.S. politics, she tried to sidestep it as something she was merely referencing from U.S. media coverage. But when pressed, she had no real answers and dismissed it as an issue from “10 years ago.”

Then came the hypocrisy on climate. Daniel claims to be campaigning for the planet — yet admitted to using diesel trucks and mountains of corflute signs. “We’ve used one truck quite minimally… and it is carbon offset,” she claimed. When I asked what the offset scheme was, she didn’t seem to know — just that the company “buys offsets.”

If you’re going to run on climate and women’s rights, at the very least be consistent. But Daniel couldn’t even define the people she claims to represent.

When push came to shove, Zoe Daniel ran from the most basic question of all.