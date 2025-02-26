Waterloo Catholic District School Board tries to hide spending on LGBTQ material

WCDSB refuses to livestream its meetings. Why would that be? Perhaps because the board doesn’t want constituents to see how it is squandering money on LGBTQ-etc. books in its schools – much of this material meeting the benchmark of pornography. Incidentally, the pursuit of the Rainbow Mafia agenda was the reason why the February meeting was packed with concerned parents.

One of the attendees at this meeting was Jack Fonseca, the director of political operations, with Campaign Life Coalition. We recently interviewed Jack about what occurred at the latest meeting given that Rebel News cannot attend WCDSB meetings as we are still serving a two-year trespass penalty! (No, we did not break into WCDSB headquarters; rather, in 2023, Rebel News asked an “impolite” question to Director Tyrone Dowling. This is considered to be akin to an act of trespass. Again, we’re not making this up.)

The silence was deafening! Tyrone Dowling, Director of Education for the Waterloo Catholic District School, would neither confirm or deny that the white Christian male is the “most dangerous creature on the planet” according to ex-trustee Wendy Ashby. Why? https://t.co/2PvOfpjNkq — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) May 20, 2023

But hope abounds: the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms recently announced that it has sent a letter to the WCDSB warning them that the prohibition on photography and audio/video recordings of public meetings is unconstitutional and could face legal action.

The letter was sent on Feb. 24, 2025, and was directed to WCDSB Chairman Bob Sikora and Director Dowling.

The warning letter notes that, as a government entity, the WCDSB has a duty to respect the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Photography and audio/video recording are protected under Charter Section 2(b), which guarantees freedom of “expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”

The letter further notes: “Audio and video recording itself is not ‘improper conduct’ justifying the exclusion of individuals from meetings. School boards are democratically elected and public board meetings foster local democratic decision-making and civic engagement.”

The letter concludes by warning that if the board fails to remove the prohibitions on recording, it may face legal action. The letter suggests that instead of prohibiting recording, the board should openly proclaim that it permits audio/video recording of its meetings, “recognizing that doing so advances the freedom of expression, including the right to hear, of Waterloo Region residents and enhances democratic engagement in its constituents.”

Lawyer Hatim Kheir stated: “School boards are an important form of local democracy, but the reality is that very few people from the community are able to attend. The ability of attendees to photograph, record, and disseminate what occurs at meetings helps the broader public get engaged. The ability to record is protected by the Constitution and promotes the democratic function of school boards.”

The question remains: will the WCDSB do the right thing and be open and transparent? Or is this matter headed to court?

Stay tuned.