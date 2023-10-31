We took our Deport Hamas billboard truck to Washington, D.C.!

E-transfer (Canada):

Thousands of people – including many non-citizens – have taken to the streets, proclaiming their support for Hamas's barbaric atrocities against Israeli civilians on October 7.

These hatefests rallies aren't confined to the Middle East. Rather, these pro-Hamas demonstrations have erupted across major cities in North America, Europe and even Australia. Hateful, anti-Semitic chants have been the dominant message, including the de rigueur, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (translation: wipe Israel off the map) to “gas the Jews” (yes, demonstrators in Sydney, Australia actually spewed such filth.)

But here's the issue: thousands of these shameless Hamas supporters are guests from foreign countries, with many being here on student visas.

Enough is enough! This grotesque support for Hamas's barbaric atrocities, and the targeting of Jews around the world, has got to stop.

That's why we're taking our digital billboard truck on the road with a message that this sort of behaviour won't be accepted.

Last week on Friday, October 27 we began our Deport Hamas billboard truck campaign in New York City, with stops at Times Square and the United Nations headquarters.

Now, we're in Washington, D.C. where we're stopping at The National Mall and the Holocaust Museum.

Our message is simple: if you are a foreign national supporting a terrorist organization, then it’s time for you to pack your bags and go home. We are calling on the authorities to revoke the visas of these visitors – and deport these ingrates as soon as possible.

This man in Washington D.C. thinks foreign nationals who support terrorist organizations like Hamas shouldn't be deported.



Sign our petition if you do: https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/FHO5nCQ12F — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 30, 2023

By the way, we believe in and value First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. However, we are not referring to U.S. citizens, but rather, foreign nationals who have come here just to stir up trouble.

If you agree with our message, please sign our petition. Go to DeportHamas.com and if you can, please make a donation. It costs about $2,000 to rent these trucks for one day. After Washington, we're going to be taking the truck to Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal – where those vile, anti-Semitic chants have taken place, and where hoards of rabid Hamas supporters and their Islamist allies have spread hate and even attacked the local Jewish communities.

Perhaps we'll even make it to London, Paris and Berlin.

But we'll need your support to get there.

So, please chip in a buck or three, if you can.

In the meantime, let’s strive to make deportation great again!