We’ve launched a petition to save Christian rockstar Sean Feucht
Parks Canada is targeting him for his faith — and they’ve already shut down six of his worship events.
Parks Canada has declared war on public worship. They’ve shut down six peaceful Christian events led by American worship leader and Christian rockstar Sean Feucht — not because of safety concerns, not because of crowd issues, but because they don’t like what he stands for.
Sean Feucht is pro-life. He believes in the biblical definition of family. He supported Donald Trump. He’s everything the political class in Canada hates — and now they’re treating him like a threat to national security because he wants to sing and pray in a public park.
American worship leader Sean Feucht has held peaceful, joy-filled worship events across Canada for years. But now? Six of his scheduled events in 2025 have been cancelled.
That’s why we’ve launched a petition at LetUsWorship.ca — to demand that Parks Canada and cowardly local politicians stop treating Christian worship like a crime. This is about more than Sean.
It’s about your church’s right to hold an outdoor service. It’s about your freedom to pray in public. It’s about whether Christians in Canada have the same Charter rights as everyone else.
Sean is fighting back in court with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — and we’re fighting back in the court of public opinion.
Let’s send a message to Parks Canada, Minister Guilbeault, and the rest of the anti-Christian establishment: Christians are not second-class citizens. Let us worship.
