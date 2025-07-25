We’ve launched a petition to save Christian rockstar Sean Feucht

Parks Canada has declared war on public worship. They’ve shut down six peaceful Christian events led by American worship leader and Christian rockstar Sean Feucht — not because of safety concerns, not because of crowd issues, but because they don’t like what he stands for.

Sean Feucht is pro-life. He believes in the biblical definition of family. He supported Donald Trump. He’s everything the political class in Canada hates — and now they’re treating him like a threat to national security because he wants to sing and pray in a public park.

Sign our petition to protect the right for Christians to worship in Canada!



American worship leader Sean Feucht has held peaceful, joy-filled worship events across Canada for years. But now? Six of his scheduled events in 2025 have been cancelled.



Please go to… pic.twitter.com/dr20ZJhsB4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 25, 2025

That’s why we’ve launched a petition at LetUsWorship.ca — to demand that Parks Canada and cowardly local politicians stop treating Christian worship like a crime. This is about more than Sean.

It’s about your church’s right to hold an outdoor service. It’s about your freedom to pray in public. It’s about whether Christians in Canada have the same Charter rights as everyone else.

Sean is fighting back in court with the help of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — and we’re fighting back in the court of public opinion.

LET US WORSHIP 8,886 signatures Goal: 15,000 signatures Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

Let’s send a message to Parks Canada, Minister Guilbeault, and the rest of the anti-Christian establishment: Christians are not second-class citizens. Let us worship.