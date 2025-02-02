WATCH: WEF attendee BACKTRACKS after being confronted by Avi Yemini

It’s always interesting to see how the elites at Davos react to Rebel News. Some try to ignore us, some squirm under questioning and then there are those who can’t resist a snide remark — until they get called out, of course.

This year, while I was chatting with my team about the slow start to our day, a passing WEF attendee decided to chime in. "Good," he said smugly, clearly enjoying the idea that we weren’t getting the interviews we wanted.

I wasn’t going to let it slide. When I asked why he was so pleased that we were struggling, he quickly changed tack. "I do like what you do," he claimed, before offering unsolicited advice: "I wish you were just a little less confrontational."

I pressed him on it — how, exactly, was I being confrontational? His answer? "Just a little bit more engaging and let people talk a little bit." That’s rich coming from a guy who mocked us in passing rather than having a real conversation in the first place.

As I tried to find out who he was and what he did, he became evasive. "Never mind," he said when asked what brought him to Davos. "I'm in communications," he eventually admitted but refused to say more. When I pointed out that he seemed fine criticising us but wasn’t willing to be upfront about his own work, he dismissed it. "I have a personal view," he said, adding, "I'm super happy to debate it with you — just not in this format."

Sure, mate. He was happy to throw barbs when he thought he wouldn’t be held accountable, but as soon as the camera was on him, he couldn’t backpedal fast enough.

To his credit, he did later come back for an off-camera chat, and it turns out he was a decent bloke — left-leaning, sure, but harmless. Just another businessman using the WEF for networking. But like so many here, he couldn’t see the rot in the institution itself.