WEF Reports: Peak virtue signalling from Davos

If there's one thing the politicians, businesspeople, corporations, athletes, influencers and celebrities attending the World Economic Forum have in common, aside from their invitation to the exclusive event, is their passion for virtue signalling.

Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool relished taking in the sights and sounds of this virtue signalling during a tour through Davos, the small ski resort town that hosts the WEF's annual gathering.

“Powering an inclusive future,” reads a sign posted in the town by multinational tech giant Cisco. “I'm so bored of it already,” sighed Brackpool as he was inundated with the messaging while travelling through the town.

Could this be peak virtue signalling all from the heart of Davos?



Watch the full tour of Davos during the @wef conferences over at https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/DeqaFW12UV — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 25, 2022

“Come and enjoy the flavours of Arabia, compliments of the Saudi people” Brackpool read on a window as he passed by a shop. “Let's not talk about the human rights issues, of course,” he mused.

Another piece of signage, posted out front of the Panorama Cafe Restaurant exclaiming that the “Equality Lounge @ Davos” was “The Place for Conscious Leaders.” Just one catch on that equality part, you'll need to have three doses of a COVID vaccine before you can enter many of the exclusive events.

Brackpool filed a full report from his experience walking the proverbial strip in Davos.

