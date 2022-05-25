WEF Reports: Triple vaccination requirement to enter!

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News' chief Australian correspondent, Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi), stood outside of where the World Economic Forum is being held in Davos, Switzerland.

Yemini explained that you can only get into the venue if you have a pass or if you’re invited. One thing that all of the attendees have in common is that they're all fully vaccinated for COVID — triple vaccinated, to be specific.

Yemini said that he and Rukshan Fernando, an independent journalist working alongside our Rebel News team, travelled across the world, and pointed out that you don’t need to be vaccinated to get on a flight in Australia.

You don't have to be vaccinated to leave Australia

or to travel across the world

or to land in Switzerland

or to catch public transport



But you better be triple-jabbed to pass the security gates of the World Economic Forum.



Cos it's all for show.



“You don't have to be vaccinated to land [in] Switzerland. You don't have to be vaccinated to attend anything in Switzerland, to catch public transport. Nothing to go to your Airbnb, to come all the way here from Australia, you do not have to be vaccinated,” Yemini said.

The science behind all of this isn’t rational.

According to Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), on May 22, the same day that the WEF began, the total amount of people who were hospitalized from COVID-19 were 40% fully vaccinated with a booster; 20% were unvaccinated; an additional 40% of those had an unknown vaccine status.

“If you want to cross that line there, you better be vaccinated,” Yemini said, pointing to the WEF's venue. “They're not even pretending it's about science anymore. It’s absolutely 100% for show.”

At this point, there is questionable scientific proof to show that the unvaccinated are the minority keeping hospitals busy, as the numbers above show.

With little evidence showing that those with two or three COVID vaccines are immune to the coronavirus, there doesn't seem to be any reason for the WEF to only let in those who have had three COVID jabs.

It is “100% for show” as Yemini said.