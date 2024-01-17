WEF trustee wants to give the ‘earth’ human rights

E-transfer (Canada):

The World Economic Forum Board of Trustees member Feike Sybesma advocated giving the earth legal protections through a human rights framework during a Tuesday morning panel discussion titled, "When Nature Meets Conflict."

WEF Board of Trustees member Feike Sybesma advocates giving the Earth legal human rights.



What can possibly go wrong?



To see more of the anti-human agenda of the world economic forum, visit https://t.co/mhp8LVHwkq pic.twitter.com/CKGVoKf2bk — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 16, 2024

Sybesma, who serves as the chair of the Dutch multinational Royal Philips—a conglomerate in electronics and healthcare employing 80,000 people across 100 countries—expressed his views on environmental rights.

He was joined by Jojo Mehta, the founder of Stop Ecocide Now, who, in the same conversation, discussed the idea of criminalizing ecological side effects resulting from activities such as making money, farming, fishing, and energy production.

Jojo Mehta, founder of Stop Ecocide Now and an ally of Greta Thunberg, tells a WEF panel about her desire to criminalize the side effects of making money from farming, fishing, and creating energy.https://t.co/YFPchQSzeS pic.twitter.com/ksiGbZd8Vd — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 16, 2024

Mehta, a signatory of a cease-and-desist letter championed by climate activist Greta Thunberg, aimed at oil and gas companies, urged job and energy creators to 'end these activities,' asserting that they violate our human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, as well as the rights of Indigenous people.

I just signed this cease and desist letter by Greta, Vanessa, Helena, and Luisa to fossil fuel CEOS to immediately stop any new fossil fuel projects that are destroying our planet. Join me! @Davos @wef #wef23 https://t.co/UYJrT8Viph — Jojo Mehta (@Jojo_Mehta) January 14, 2023

To see Rebel News' comprehensive coverage of the 2024 WEF Forum from Davos, Switzerland, visit www.WEFreports.com on Rebel News