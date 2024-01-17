WEF trustee wants to give the ‘earth’ human rights

Feike Sybesma, who serves as the chair of the Dutch multinational Royal Philips—a conglomerate in electronics and healthcare employing 80,000 people across 100 countries—expressed his views on environmental rights.

The World Economic Forum Board of Trustees member Feike Sybesma advocated giving the earth legal protections through a human rights framework during a Tuesday morning panel discussion titled, "When Nature Meets Conflict."

Sybesma, who serves as the chair of the Dutch multinational Royal Philips—a conglomerate in electronics and healthcare employing 80,000 people across 100 countries—expressed his views on environmental rights.

He was joined by Jojo Mehta, the founder of Stop Ecocide Now, who, in the same conversation, discussed the idea of criminalizing ecological side effects resulting from activities such as making money, farming, fishing, and energy production.

Mehta, a signatory of a cease-and-desist letter championed by climate activist Greta Thunberg, aimed at oil and gas companies, urged job and energy creators to 'end these activities,' asserting that they violate our human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, as well as the rights of Indigenous people.

