Western countries must confront Islamists, not welcome them 'with social welfare subsidies': Dutch MEP

Article by Rebel News staff.

“In the Netherlands, things are not so good at the moment,” Sebastian Kruis, a Dutch member of European Parliament tells Rebel News' Avi Yemini. “What we see in Western cities,” he continues, “is the results and consequences of mass immigration, Islamism.”

Kruis, a member of Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom (abbreviated PVV in Dutch) spoke to Yemini while he was attending an antisemitism conference in Israel.

The Colombian-born Dutch politician points to an incident he described as a “Jew hunt” in Amsterdam in late 2025 when an Israeli soccer team travelled to the country for a match.

“Even the left-wing mayor of Amsterdam called it a pogrom, and a few days later they called it soccer violence,” he says, warning Islamists are rewriting history as it happens.

“It's Jew hunting in Western Europe,” Kruis tells Yemini, adding the PVV stands with Israel and the Jewish community in the Netherlands, encouraging others to “call it what it is” and slamming the antisemitic protests that have taken place on university campuses since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel.

“I think Hitler would have been proud of what happened in Dutch universities,” Kruis states. “We have to distance ourselves from it and we have to get our country back.”

He calls on Western countries to learn from Israel by confronting the threats posed by Islamism, instead of welcoming them “with social welfare subsidies.”

Though the PVV has found success in recent elections — securing the highest share of the vote in 2023 and second most in 2025 — the party has failed to find enough allies to form a coalition government headed by Wilders.

New right-wing parties have formed in the Netherlands, the Dutch MEP explains; however, some are more critical of Israel, calling it a “red line.”

Israel, he says, is at the geographic forefront of Western civilization and it must be protected. “They are the gates of Europe, and if Jerusalem falls after that Rome falls, and after that Madrid falls and Paris, if it has not already happened. Israel has to stay strong, and we will stand with them.”