Western Standard to loan staff $500 each to buy guns

As the Trudeau government clamps down on firearms, one independent news publisher is encouraging his employees to get interested in guns.

Western Standard to give staff $500 loans to buy guns
Remove Ads

"Buy 'em while you can, folks," Western Standard's publisher and CEO Derek Fildebrandt wrote on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The Facebook post reads, "I’ve just informed the WS staff that the company will loan them up to $500 (interest free) to put toward the purchase of handguns & other restricted firearms." Fildebrandt then linked the screenshot of a staff memo.

"Folks,

With the federal government's "handgun purchase freeze" quickly headed toward an outright ban on the purchase, sale and transfer of handguns. I'm keenly aware that some of you want to make a purchase before it's too late.

Therefore, WS will loan employees up to $500 interest-free to put toward the purchase of handguns or other restricted firearms. The loan must be paid back within 2 months of taking it out.

If you wish to use this program or have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly."

Prime Minister Trudeau last week announced a freeze on the sale, transfer and importation of handguns in an attempt to stem the tide of crime in Canadian cities after earlier announcing a return to registration, offloading the data collection duties to retailers and sellers.

Trudeau, at the same time, is eliminating the mandatory sentencing guidelines for violent crimes involving the use of a firearm.

To sign the Rebel News petition telling Trudeau to back off from lawful, vetted Canadian firearms owners, visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca

 

Justin Trudeau Canada Guns Hands Off Our Guns News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
petition_hands_off_our_guns
  • By Adam Soos

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns

6,692 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature
Hands off our guns donation
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

Help cover our reporting on firearms!

$9,387.50 Raised
Goal: $3,000.00

Donate

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.