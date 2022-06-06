Western Standard to loan staff $500 each to buy guns

By Adam Soos PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 6,692 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure By Sheila Gunn Reid Help cover our reporting on firearms! Justin Trudeau has launched a full-scale assault on Canadian gun owners and our rights and freedoms as a result. Support our honest reporting on firearms to have a voice to counter the Trudeau-loving media. $9,387.50 Raised

Goal: $3,000.00 Donate

"Buy 'em while you can, folks," Western Standard's publisher and CEO Derek Fildebrandt wrote on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The Facebook post reads, "I’ve just informed the WS staff that the company will loan them up to $500 (interest free) to put toward the purchase of handguns & other restricted firearms." Fildebrandt then linked the screenshot of a staff memo.

"Folks, With the federal government's "handgun purchase freeze" quickly headed toward an outright ban on the purchase, sale and transfer of handguns. I'm keenly aware that some of you want to make a purchase before it's too late. Therefore, WS will loan employees up to $500 interest-free to put toward the purchase of handguns or other restricted firearms. The loan must be paid back within 2 months of taking it out. If you wish to use this program or have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly."

Prime Minister Trudeau last week announced a freeze on the sale, transfer and importation of handguns in an attempt to stem the tide of crime in Canadian cities after earlier announcing a return to registration, offloading the data collection duties to retailers and sellers.

Justin Trudeau says his gov't will "continue to collect data and monitor as we always do" on gun purchases in advance of his efforts to freeze the market on handguns.



Sign our petition, tell Trudeau: https://t.co/Y1sCPdTWDy pic.twitter.com/PNEGBu74f1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 31, 2022

Trudeau, at the same time, is eliminating the mandatory sentencing guidelines for violent crimes involving the use of a firearm.

The problem isn't guns in our communities. It's criminals. And Trudeau is stripping away the one rule that stopped activist judges from letting them out over and over again.



FULL REPORT from @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/cMy3KHnuJy pic.twitter.com/Qg4w5bIg5K — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2022

To sign the Rebel News petition telling Trudeau to back off from lawful, vetted Canadian firearms owners, visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca