Western Standard to loan staff $500 each to buy guns
As the Trudeau government clamps down on firearms, one independent news publisher is encouraging his employees to get interested in guns.
"Buy 'em while you can, folks," Western Standard's publisher and CEO Derek Fildebrandt wrote on his Facebook page Monday afternoon.
The Facebook post reads, "I’ve just informed the WS staff that the company will loan them up to $500 (interest free) to put toward the purchase of handguns & other restricted firearms." Fildebrandt then linked the screenshot of a staff memo.
"Folks,
With the federal government's "handgun purchase freeze" quickly headed toward an outright ban on the purchase, sale and transfer of handguns. I'm keenly aware that some of you want to make a purchase before it's too late.
Therefore, WS will loan employees up to $500 interest-free to put toward the purchase of handguns or other restricted firearms. The loan must be paid back within 2 months of taking it out.
If you wish to use this program or have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly."
Prime Minister Trudeau last week announced a freeze on the sale, transfer and importation of handguns in an attempt to stem the tide of crime in Canadian cities after earlier announcing a return to registration, offloading the data collection duties to retailers and sellers.
Justin Trudeau says his gov't will "continue to collect data and monitor as we always do" on gun purchases in advance of his efforts to freeze the market on handguns.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 31, 2022
Sign our petition, tell Trudeau: https://t.co/Y1sCPdTWDy pic.twitter.com/PNEGBu74f1
Trudeau, at the same time, is eliminating the mandatory sentencing guidelines for violent crimes involving the use of a firearm.
The problem isn't guns in our communities. It's criminals. And Trudeau is stripping away the one rule that stopped activist judges from letting them out over and over again.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2022
FULL REPORT from @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/cMy3KHnuJy pic.twitter.com/Qg4w5bIg5K
To sign the Rebel News petition telling Trudeau to back off from lawful, vetted Canadian firearms owners, visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.