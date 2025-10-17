What do ordinary Jews think of Tommy Robinson?

What kind of response do average Jews have towards Tommy Robinson, given the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council both condemned Robinson's visit to Israel?

“We brought the man himself to Mahane Yehuda, the local market here in Jerusalem on Friday, to see what kind of reception he's going to get,” Rebel News Australia's Avi Yemini said.

And how was Robinson greeted? With songs, selfies and big smiles.

Amichai Chikli, the Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel who invited the British activist and journalist to the country, was on hand during the stop.

Groups like the Board of Deputies of British Jews need “to see the actual response of ordinary Jews — religious, not religious, ultra-orthodox — to see how they feel about Tommy,” Chikli told Rebel News.

“Hey, Tommy Tommy!” sang the crowd gathered around Robinson. “You're doing a great job, thank you so much. Your support is so important for us,” one Jewish man who stopped to shake Robinson's hand said.

“The detachment between the representative voices of the Jewish community and the Jews is massive,” Robinson said, likening it to his own community.

Jewish groups attempting to speak on behalf of all Jews is similar to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party claiming to “speak on behalf of the English people,” said another man Robinson spoke to.

These groups have “allocated themselves as the spokespeople for the Jews, and it's a big shame because we have hardly any friends and the friends that we have are being pushed away.”