What do politicians really mean when they say they support 'net zero'?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined the show to dive deeper into 'net-zero' pledges and carbon taxes.

As stated by Ezra Levant, "Even Pierre Poilievre in Ottawa and Danielle Smith in Edmonton say they support net zero. Net zero what? What does that even mean? Net zero by 2030, net zero by 2050, what are they netting out to zero? I think the opacity of that term is why anyone would say they agree with it."

Speaking about the Liberal carbon tax, Terrazzano said, "The carbon tax does not cut emissions, it cuts families' budgets. The carbon tax is not about the environment...it is about a form of control. 'Do what we say or pay.'"

Justin Trudeau once again claims the carbon tax actually gives you more money: "Where provinces don't want to take action on pollution, we will put more money back in people's pockets in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario." pic.twitter.com/57TgB3irht — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 13, 2022

"I also think more and more Canadians are kind of tired of just being fed a load of bologna if I could say that. Like the idea that we're just going to punish all of Canadian industries, Canadian workers, and then downstream raise the costs on Canadians. And the idea that that's going to help the global environment is prepostorous, and I think Canadians are just sick and tired of taking it," added Terrazzano.

