What happened to the giant Canadian flag from the Coutts blockade?

When truckers opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates shutdown the Coutts, Alberta border crossing into the United States, the small town came into focus across Canada and around the world. Honest working-class people sick of overreaching governments did what mainstream media, academics and politicians alike failed to do by putting it all on the line to hold the line in Coutts.

People across Canada who had lost jobs, friends, and relationships because of COVID-19 restrictions and those who had been protesting mandates since their onset felt, as our journalists have been told time and time again right across this country, connected and unified like never before. The truckers in Ottawa and Coutts became the symbol that brought everyone concerned about freedom together.

We were on our way to cover the Coutt’s rodeo and to check in on the town over the weekend, when we noticed a sign just outside of Warner, Alberta, which is a little ways north of Milk River, which stated that there was a fundraiser for the local Creepy Hollow attraction to help cover the costs of an unfortunate fire. The fire destroyed one of the venue's key attractions, a haunted mansion, so we decided to make a quick stop to share their story as well.

It became abundantly clear to us just how interconnected the entire local community was with the border blockade soon after our arrival, when Creepy Hollow owner Glory Reimer informed us that she had made the giant Canadian flag that was signed by thousands of people at the Smugglers Saloon in Coutts during the blockade, and that she was more than happy to show it to us. We also spoke with dozens of people at the fundraiser who each had intimate and personal connections to the historical events that transpired at the nearby border not all that long ago. While the truckers were undoubtedly on the frontlines, the overwhelming support of the surrounding communities was on full display at this event.

Before the trucker rebellion at Coutts brought Canadians from across the nation together, it seems evident that it brought the local community together as well, and by all accounts those connections seem alive and well in Southern Alberta to this very day.

