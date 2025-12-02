What REALLY happened at the 'Put Australia First' rally in Melbourne

The rain came in sideways, but not a single person at the ‘Put Australia First’ rally seemed to care. As I moved through the crowd I could feel a raw frustration bubbling just under the surface, the sort you only get when people feel their country is slipping away and no one in power is listening.

People kept repeating three core issues: mass migration, digital ID and skyrocketing energy costs. They weren’t reading from a script. These were real concerns from real Australians who feel ignored. One bloke told me mass migration mattered most because “if we can control that, we can control everything else.” Another, a veteran, said bluntly, “It’s not what I served for.”

That sentiment echoed everywhere I turned. People spoke about housing pressure, homelessness, and watching mates sleep in cars while billions are poured into causes they describe as “bogus.” One woman summed it up simply: “Slow up on immigration because we want to house our veterans and our homeless first.”

Despite the heavy topics, there was that classic Aussie humour that comes out even when spirits are low. But beneath the laughs was a deep disappointment in the political class. People are over the spin ... Over the excuses. Over the feeling that their own country is becoming unrecognisable. “Every other culture is allowed to stick up for themselves,” one man told me. “It’s time that changed.”

Pauline Hanson fired up the crowd, speaking about division, rising migration levels and a political system she says runs on a “Ponzi scheme” of importing taxpayers while Australians fall through the cracks. The crowd roared back, especially when she said, “Reduce the immigration till we clean up our own backyard.”

Of course, the far-left couldn’t help themselves. A handful turned up to provoke, and police moved in quickly under their new powers.

By the end of the day, everyone was soaked, cold and tired — but still standing. And that, more than anything, told the real story: Australians are fed up, fired up, and ready to fight for their country again.