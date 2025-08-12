What the mainstream media won't tell you about alleged antisemite Khalid El Boyok

On Monday, 28-year-old Khalid El Boyok quietly made his first court appearance after being charged with public incitement of hatred for an incident that took place on March 17, 2024, at a counter-protest against a pro-Israel demonstration at the B.C. Legislature.

According to a Victoria Police Department (VicPD) press release, El Boyok allegedly directed antisemitic comments toward Jewish demonstrators that day. But their statement omitted key information: his photo, his exact words, and the fact that he appears to have already been known to police.

Video footage captured by Victoria political advisor Charles V. Bodi shows a man confirmed to be El Boyok yelling insults such as:

“F*** your people.”

“F***ing pig, you stole land.”

“You’re just like Hitler.”

“Hitler was right.”

Meanwhile, a pro-Isreal demonstrator with a mic advised the rally goers to try to ignore the abuse.

Court records show that a man named Khalid El Boyok, the same age as the accused, was previously found guilty of mischief under $5,000 earlier this year, and in 2022, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, assault, and was later found guilty of assault.

VicPD declined to confirm whether the Khalid El Boyok with the criminal history is the same as the individual in question.

Meanwhile, Crown prosecutors are seeking 7–8 years in prison for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who have been falsely branded as terrorists despite evidence that they called for the protest to remain peaceful.

Yet, individuals like El Boyok, with alleged previous criminal convictions, caught hurling “Hitler was right” at Jews on the grounds of the legislature, seem to fly under the radar, protected by carefully worded press releases and a compliant media.