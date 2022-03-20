What's the backstory of the inappropriate signs spotted during the first days of the Freedom Convoy?

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

For nearly 4 weeks, the convoy for freedom demonstration was one of the largest human rights demonstrations the country has ever seen. And yet, it remained perfectly peaceful, at least from the side of the protesters.

The convoy for freedom to Ottawa grew from a trucker protest against cross-border vaccine mandates to a protest against all covid restrictions for all Canadians. And so thousands of truckers and their supporters headed to Ottawa. In total, it was three consecutive weeks where the Freedom Convoy movement took place.

The first day was the 29 of January, during which the first impression is made by what people can observe. Two incidents involving inappropriate signs took place. First, some photos of a man carrying a Confederate flag were publicized. Second, a Nazi flag was seen along the left side of the Chateau Laurier.

Here is my investigation, about what it’s really happened that day on the field.