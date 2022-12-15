Where’s the evidence? Mischief charges from Coutts blockade delayed AGAIN

E-transfer (Canada):

On September 16, Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen were charged with Mischief over $5,000 by RCMP, who suggested the three were ‘key participants’ of the Coutts blockade. This charge could mean a sentence of 10 years in prison for each accused.

View from the sky of the Coutts blockade, farmers have joined in to further block the road, happened after RCMP decided to end negotiations.



Help their legal defence at https://t.co/FgSvcLwSPy pic.twitter.com/y8PtfWoZC6 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) February 1, 2022

From January 29th to February 14th of this year, Alberta’s largest international border — with the United States — was blockaded as part of a national decentralized peaceful movement against COVID health measures and vaccine mandates. This demonstration saw the lifting of COVID restrictions in Alberta and catalyzed the resignation of former premier Jason Kenney.

"We're leaving Coutts but we're not leaving our fight"

- Coutts blockade supporter



"We're leaving Coutts but we're not leaving our fight" - Coutts blockade supporter

To find out more about the Coutts blockade and to support the three alleged ‘key participants’ of this peaceful event, go to TruckerDefenceFund.ca.

October 4 was their first court appearance, from which the case was adjourned until November 4.

November 4, we found out that a trial by jury of peers is expected for the three men, but the case was delayed again until December 12

On December 12, again the case was delayed, this time until January 9th, 2023. We spoke with Chad Williamson of Williamson Law who informed us why these delays are occurring. Williamson Law remains tirelessly dedicated to fighting for their clients regardless.

This powerhouse legal team is being provided to Alex, Marco, and George at no cost to themselves thanks to generous donors at TruckerDefenceFund.ca, who fear that these three men may just be the scapegoat for a vindictive government looking to punish those who successfully stood up to voice their concerns against the lockdowns and draconian health measures.

January 9 will be the next court appearance, but at this rate, some are concerned the state is making the process an added punishment for these peaceful Albertans. Already during ‘the pandemic,’ a multitude of Albertans have been arrested due to government overreach by way of COVID enforcement, such as Tamara Lich and Pastors Pawlowski, Stephens, and Coates.

Many think this retroactive punishment must come to an end if we are to move on from the last three years, but many of our politicians across the country continue to rely on faulty science to enforce prejudicial laws.

If you want to tell the government that enough is enough, that peaceful demonstrations aren’t cause for arrests, police brutality, and imprisonment, and that Canadians do have a say in their own governance, go to TruckerDefenceFund.ca so that these three men have the tools they need to show politicians that retroactive punishment out of spite is not only wrong but no longer acceptable in our great country.