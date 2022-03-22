Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Why a scrubbed story about Chrystia Freeland caused Rachel Emmanuel to leave iPolitics

In a post on Twitter, Freeland expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine while she holding a scarf of a neo-Nazi group before deleting it.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 22, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we spoke with Rachel Emmanuel (follow @Emmanuel_Rach on Twitter), a writer for Western Standard, about why she left iPolitics in the wake of Chrystia Freeland being photographed with a Nazi banner in Toronto.

Rachel wrote about the fallout from covering Freeland in an article published in the Standard last week:

For the record, Freeland was photographed holding a banner that had links to Stepan Bandera, the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, whose followers acted as local militia members for the SS and the regular German army, and his branding has since been repurposed by Neo-Nazis.

