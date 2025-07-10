WATCH: Gaza 'refugee' DETAINED as SECURITY THREAT — 18 MONTHS AFTER settling in Australia

This week, a 61-year-old grandmother from Gaza was dragged out of her Bankstown home in a pre-dawn raid because ASIO determined she’s a national security threat.

Her name is Maha Almassri, and she’s now locked up at Villawood Detention Centre after her bridging visa was cancelled. According to the government, she received an "Adverse Security Assessment" from our top intelligence agency.

Let that sink in: she’s not just some sweet old lady. She’s now officially classified as a danger to Australians.

And get this — she’s not even the first in her family. She’s the second person in that household to have their visa yanked over terrorism concerns.

So here’s the real question: why the hell did it take this long? Why are these threats only being identified after they’re already here?

We’ve been warning about this from day one. And over 62,000 Aussies have joined us by signing the petition at NoGazans.com. Because handing out visas to people from a place like Gaza — where the majority openly support anti-Western terrorism — isn’t just careless. It’s dangerous.

And no, proper background checks weren’t done. Because they can’t be done in Gaza. There’s no functioning system. But instead of outrage over this national security breach, what do we get?

A protest. Of course. With kaffiyehs, Palestinian flags and chants of “Free Palestine.” No concern for what Almassri might do. Just blind ideology.

If this doesn’t wake people up, I don’t know what will. These people are getting in. And once they’re here, it’s nearly impossible to undo.