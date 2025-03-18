Why did Carney jet off to Europe as Canada faces increasing trade tensions with the U.S.?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why Mark Carney chose to travel to Europe for his first official visit as prime minister despite Canada currently being embroiled in a trade war with its southern neighbour.

"So what's going on, why is Carney looking to Europe? I know it's more fun to talk to people like Emmanuel Macron because he isn't making any demands of Canada," said Ezra. "He doesn't care if we have fentanyl labs in Canada, he doesn't care about our illegal migration, he has his own problems."

Ezra went on: "Meeting with Emmanuel Macron is just a fun trip to Paris for any Liberal who likes to jet set like Carney clearly does."

While standing next to Macron, Carney stated that Canada is "the most European of non-European countries."

Canada is "the most European of non-European," new PM Mark Carney tells French President Emmanuel Macron as he pitches Canada as a "reliable, trustworthy and strong partner" amid "this age of economic and geopolitical crises." pic.twitter.com/2Cy7kclZ47 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

Ezra further noted that while the value of Canada's trade with France is around $9.5 billion, Canada-U.S. trade is almost 100 times more at $923 billion.

"If you look at our largest exports to the U.S., they can't be transferred to Europe. If this is some sort of trade trip or something, it can't work," he said.

"Of the top five exports we sell to the United States, oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum are three out of those five. And thanks to the Liberals, we can't really sell that to anyone other than the U.S. because the Liberals blocked any pipelines," Ezra added.

Carney has expressed readiness to engage with Trump, but there are currently no confirmed reports of the two leaders speaking since Carney became prime minister.

