Why did Rebel News send a reporter to Russia?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Why did we send a reporter to Russia? Isn’t that risky? What if he is arrested and imprisoned? How can we do real journalism in a country with an authoritarian ruler who limits freedom of speech? And what about the accusation that to go to Russia is proof that we are pro-Putin or even pro-war?

These are all difficult questions. And before we sent our reporter, Jeremy Loffredo, I had a heart-to-heart conversation with him about all of these things, here at our Rebel News headquarters. I think you’ll find it interesting — including our discussion about the physical danger he’s facing. What do you think?

As you can see, we have made as many preparations as we can — including securing a criminal lawyer in Moscow in advance, just in case something goes wrong. And we have two locals helping Jeremy get around Russia, and acting as his translators.

We’ve already released the first substantive video Jeremy filmed — a simple visit to the grocery store and gas station. The mainstream media says that economic sanctions are devastating to Russia’s economy and that citizens could face Soviet-style bread lines. Is it true? You might be surprised — you can see that video by clicking here.

Please check back every day at www.RussianReports.com to see the latest reports from Jeremy. And if you think this is useful journalism that the mainstream media just refuses to do (for whatever reason) please consider helping us out. Most of the cost of Jeremy’s trip isn’t even his flight or hotel — it’s the special preparations we’ve done for safety. In total, we’re spending $11,000 on this mission — if you want to help us, please click here. (Thanks.)

Yours truly, Ezra Levant

P.S. Our purpose is to find out what actual Russians on the street think about the war; about Putin; about conscription; and whatever else they want to talk to us about. We’ve been trying for months to send a reporter to Ukraine, too, but we have been repeatedly advised that it is too dangerous for us to do.

P.P.S. Please visit www.RussianReports.com to keep up to date with the latest — and to help us crowdfund Jeremy’s important trip. (Thanks.)